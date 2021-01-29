Today’s Headlines

Transit Operators Want Higher Vaccine Priority (SFExaminer)

More on Massive Rail Expansion Proposal (SFGate)

More on Federal Transit Relief (SFExaminer)

Bay Trail Gap Closures Coming to East Oakland (SFGate)

Motorist Kills Small Child in Milpitas (EastBayTimes)

Mayor Breed Talks of Hopeful Recovery (SFChron, SFExaminer)

S.F. Students Unlikely to Return to School This Year (SFExaminer)

Is Outdoor Dining Safe? (SFChron)

Home Prices Stay High Despite Recession (SFChron)

Ferris Wheel to Remain in GG Park (SFExaminer)

The Castro’s Slides (SFGate)

Commentary: The History of S.F. Being ‘Over’ (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?