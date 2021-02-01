Today’s Headlines
- Transit Riders Finally Required to Mask Nationally (MassTransit)
- Caltrans Wants Input on Places to Improve Ped/Bike Infra (SFGate)
- Profile of Victim in New Year’s Eve Crash (SFChron)
- Waitlist for Bikes (SFExaminer)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (SFChron)
- Making East San Jose Safer (SJSpotlight)
- Supe Wants to Make it Harder to Build McMansions (SFChron)
- Weary Businesses Slow on Reopening (SFChron)
- UC Berkeley Warning on COVID Surge (SFGate)
- Glen Park had a Zoo? (SFGate)
- Commentary: Rename San Francisco (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?