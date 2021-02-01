Today’s Headlines

Transit Riders Finally Required to Mask Nationally (MassTransit)

Caltrans Wants Input on Places to Improve Ped/Bike Infra (SFGate)

Profile of Victim in New Year’s Eve Crash (SFChron)

Waitlist for Bikes (SFExaminer)

Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (SFChron)

Making East San Jose Safer (SJSpotlight)

Supe Wants to Make it Harder to Build McMansions (SFChron)

Weary Businesses Slow on Reopening (SFChron)

UC Berkeley Warning on COVID Surge (SFGate)

Glen Park had a Zoo? (SFGate)

Commentary: Rename San Francisco (SFChron)

