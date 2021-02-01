Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Riders Finally Required to Mask Nationally (MassTransit)
  • Caltrans Wants Input on Places to Improve Ped/Bike Infra (SFGate)
  • Profile of Victim in New Year’s Eve Crash (SFChron)
  • Waitlist for Bikes (SFExaminer)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (SFChron)
  • Making East San Jose Safer (SJSpotlight)
  • Supe Wants to Make it Harder to Build McMansions (SFChron)
  • Weary Businesses Slow on Reopening (SFChron)
  • UC Berkeley Warning on COVID Surge (SFGate)
  • Glen Park had a Zoo? (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Rename San Francisco (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?