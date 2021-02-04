Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Faced Deficit Even Without Pandemic (SFChron)

BART Debates Housing Cars v. People (EastBayTimes)

BART Director Says ‘F* Elon Musk’ (SFGate)

SMART Train Budget Has Surplus? (MarinIJ)

Will ‘Amtrak Joe’ Revolutionize Transit? (NewRepublic)

Great Highway/Outer Sunset Traffic Safety Plan (SFExaminer)

Community Garden for Site of Proposed Bike Ramp to Bridge (SFExaminer)

Oakland Coliseum as Mass Vaccination Site (SFChron)

More on Proposed ‘Sleeping Cabins’ for Tenderloin Site (Hoodline)

West Oakland Steel Company to Pay Fine for Dumping (SFChron)

Photos of S.F. in the Snow (SFChron)

Commentary: Build Housing to Alleviate Commutes (Independent)

