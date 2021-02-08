This Week: Electric, Climate Action, Biking in Rain
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday The Electric Golden State. Join SPUR for a talk about action being taken in Sacramento to improve the sustainability of California’s buildings. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday San Francisco Climate Action Plan. The City and County of San Francisco invites you to a virtual public workshop to learn about San Francisco’s updated Climate Action Plan and how it will address public health. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Biking in Wet Weather. Join Bike East Bay for this workshop, taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Wednesday, Feb 10, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Light up the Night. Come help the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition hand out lights to cyclists who need them. Thursday, Feb. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. SFBC, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Can Sacramento Force Cities to Build Housing? City leaders are stuck in a bind–they know they need to build housing, but local opposition comes with deep pockets. Join SPUR for a discussion on how the state might have the answer. Friday, Feb. 12, 12:30-2 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
