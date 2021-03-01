Today’s Headlines

COVID Relief and Republican Claims About Bay Area Transit (NYTimes, MercNews, BizInsider)

Nunes Lies About BART Extension (SFChron)

Muni Recovery or Death Spiral? (MissionLocal)

Transit Agencies Grapple with Homelessness (SFChron)

Ongoing BART Track Replacement Work (KRON4)

More on Free Muni (SFExaminer)

South S.F. May Upzone (DailyJournal)

Will Ending Single Family Zoning Produce Housing? (SFChron)

A’s New Stadium Drops EIR (SFChron)

Marin’s Once Great Train System (SFChron)

Commentary: Abandon Single Family Zoning (SFist)

