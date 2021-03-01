Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Relief and Republican Claims About Bay Area Transit (NYTimes, MercNews, BizInsider)
  • Nunes Lies About BART Extension (SFChron)
  • Muni Recovery or Death Spiral? (MissionLocal)
  • Transit Agencies Grapple with Homelessness (SFChron)
  • Ongoing BART Track Replacement Work (KRON4)
  • More on Free Muni (SFExaminer)
  • South S.F. May Upzone (DailyJournal)
  • Will Ending Single Family Zoning Produce Housing? (SFChron)
  • A’s New Stadium Drops EIR (SFChron)
  • Marin’s Once Great Train System (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Abandon Single Family Zoning (SFist)

