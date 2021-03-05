Livermore Police Blame Hit & Run Victim for Her Own Death A truck driver right hooked, ran over, and killed Christine Boyle while she was riding the Iron Horse trail. Then he fled the scene. Police file no charges and blame Boyle.

Livermore Police are filing no charges against the hit-and-run driver of a gravel truck for running over and killing cyclist Christine Boyle, who was reportedly in a crossing that’s part of the Iron Horse trail.

From the Pleasanton Weekly, which reported the police decision on Wednesday:

Boyle was riding off the sidewalk on eastbound Stanley Boulevard just after 8 a.m. Dec. 21 to cross straight at the intersection within the crosswalk, when at the same time a gravel truck with trailer was making a right turn from Stanley toward the Isabel Avenue/Highway 84 connector.

The Weekly also reports that “investigators determined Boyle’s movement in the roadway was in violation of the California Vehicle Code, making her the at-fault party” and that “…there are no criminal charges pending. The driver of the truck was fully cooperative and unaware that he had collided with her,” according to Officer Taylor Burruss.

That is to say he was “fully cooperative” after fleeing the scene and remaining at large for at least a week, going by the dates of the reports. “They put the blame on my aunt and that’s why no charges have been filed,” Boyle’s niece, Barbara Clibbens, told Streetsblog. As to the nature of Boyle’s violation, Streetsblog reached out to Burruss for more details and will update this post. However, Clibbens said the police told her Boyle was at fault because she was riding in the crosswalk, rather than walking her bike. She added that the Livermore police have refused to send her a copy of the crash report.

Generally, the California vehicle codes requires cyclists to dismount if they are using a marked crosswalk (although it’s not illegal to ride a fraction of an inch to the left of the crosswalk). But given this crossing’s incorporation into the Iron Horse Trail, as pointed out by an advocate familiar with the area, a different part of the vehicle code may apply. This defines a bike crossing as a “portion of a roadway included within the prolongation or connection of the boundary lines of a bike path at intersections where the intersecting roadways meet at approximately right angles.”

But no matter how one interprets this particular crossing, Andy Gillin, an attorney (and Streetsblog sponsor) who specializes in traffic collision law, said it doesn’t exonerate the driver. “What an outrageous conclusion by the Livermore police department!” he wrote in an email to Streetsblog.

In Streetsblog’s view this case is fairly simple: a truck driver is responsible for the safe operation of his vehicle. Reports said a witness saw Boyle trying to push off the truck to avoid getting run over, but that she fell and was crushed under the trailer. In other words, she didn’t ride blindly off the sidewalk into a turning truck; she was in the crosswalk and the truck driver right-hooked her. The driver’s admission that he didn’t even know he hit her is a confession of inattention and negligence.

But “I guess it’s okay to run over a wonderful woman who did nothing wrong, as long as you say ‘I didn’t see her,'” wrote Clibbens in her email to Streetsblog.

Streetsblog also tracked down Jessica Benavidez, one of two witnesses. She emailed that she is still traumatized and did not provide any further information. However, shortly after the crash she posted on social media: “I had a front row seat to this accident last Monday. Please, be careful out there, you just never know what can happen. Hug those you love a little tighter, tell them you love them before you leave, don’t leave things unsaid. Life is precious and far too short. Stay safe everyone.”