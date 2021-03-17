Today’s Headlines

Victim of Traffic Violence Leads a Run for Safety (SFChron)

More on Speed Cameras (KRON4, CBSLocal)

Homes over Muni Bus Yard (SFChron)

New Salesforce Tower Approved (SFChron)

Oakland to Study Ending Single-Family Zoning (EastBayTimes)

Berkeley to get $68 Million from Stimulus (Berkeleyside)

Are Indoor Activities Safe Enough Now? (SFGate)

COVID Window Portraits (SFChron)

Remains of Sweeny Observatory in GGP (SFGate)

Commentary: End Single-Family Zoning (SFChron)

Commentary: City Needs Plan to Protect Trees (SFExaminer)

