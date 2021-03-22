This Week: Shotwell, Bike Camping, Robot Cars
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Shotwell Slow Streets Community Meeting. Join SFMTA for a brief presentation and Q&A regarding the Shotwell Slow Street. Tuesday, March 23, 6-7:30 p.m., online meeting or dial 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 756 907 22#.
- Tuesday Bike Camping. Learn the basics of bike camping at this free Bike East Bay seminar. Tuesday, March 23, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Autonomous Vehicles. Join SPUR for a discussion of what comes next for autonomous vehicles in California and the effects they’ll have on our cities. Wednesday, March 24, Wed., 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Biking with Children. Register for this free San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class to learn about all the cycling options for kids and parents. Thursday, March 25, 4-5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Citizen’s Advisory. Major upgrades are underway on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear from the SFMTA about progress, offer comments and concerns. Thursday, March 25, 2021, 6:00 p.m. Remote meeting options: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or call (415) 915-0757, Conference ID 644 209 274#
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 26, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Managing “In-Law Units.” Join SPUR and learn innovative approaches that local ADU practitioners have used to navigate state policy and make these homes more accessible. Friday, March 26, 11-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.