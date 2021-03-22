Today’s Headlines

Rally to Keep JFK Car Free (SFExaminer)

Congestion Pricing Gaining Steam (Politico)

Speed Limits in Tenderloin (SFBay)

More on Restoring Muni Service by 2022 (SFBay)

More on Caltrain Free Rides to Vaccination Sites (DailyJournal)

Weekend Rallies to End Attacks on Asians (SFChron)

And More on the Ferris Wheel (SFWeekly)

How COVID was Used to Provide Some Housing (EastBayTimes)

New Opposition to Housing (SFChron)

Update on Vaccine Eligibility (KCBS)

Vaccine Tiers Gone by Early May, Says Newsom (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?