Today’s Headlines
- Chiu Reintroduces Seamless Transit Legislation (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Muni’s Struggle to Restore Service (SFChron)
- Two Supes Want to Spike Car Free JFK (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- Oakland Traffic Deaths Up (SFChron)
- Antioch BART Now Staffed (EastBayTimes)
- 24th Street Ficus Removal (Hoodline)
- Updates, Including Bike Lane Improvements, for 101 (MarinIJ)
- Driver Crashes into Homeless Camp (Berkeleyside)
- Bars Can Now Reopen (SFGate)
- How COVID Changed Movement (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: The Whole Renaming Streets/Schools Thing (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Recommitting to ‘Transit First’ (SFExaminer)
