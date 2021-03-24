Today’s Headlines

Chiu Reintroduces Seamless Transit Legislation (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Muni’s Struggle to Restore Service (SFChron)

Two Supes Want to Spike Car Free JFK (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Oakland Traffic Deaths Up (SFChron)

Antioch BART Now Staffed (EastBayTimes)

24th Street Ficus Removal (Hoodline)

Updates, Including Bike Lane Improvements, for 101 (MarinIJ)

Driver Crashes into Homeless Camp (Berkeleyside)

Bars Can Now Reopen (SFGate)

How COVID Changed Movement (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: The Whole Renaming Streets/Schools Thing (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Recommitting to ‘Transit First’ (SFExaminer)

