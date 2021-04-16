Today’s Headlines
- 86 Year Old Cyclist, “Legend of Mount Diablo” Killed in Car Crash (Gate, SFist)
- Advocates Urge VTA to Restore Full Service Before State Reopens (Turnout4Transit)
- Opinion: Shelter for All Policy Sounds Good, But Is It Effective (Examiner)
- No Service from Caltrain Into the City This Weekend (Examiner)
- Bay Area Posts Big Job Gains in March (East Bay Times)
- What Cities Will Rebound Fastest from COVID Recession? (East Bay Times)
- To Combat Segregation, Cities Need to Look at Past and Present…As Berkeley Is (Merc-News)
- Zoom Fatigue Is Real, and Worse for Women (SF Chronicle)
- The Dark Side of Transportation Electrification (Forbes)
- Real Estate Sales Finally Underway in Yerba Buena (Gate)
