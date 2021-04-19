This Week: Downtown, Bike Mechanic, Van Ness BRT
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Wednesday Downtown on a Precipice. What are the policy moves, redesigns and best practices that San Franciscans should be considering as we navigate the post-pandemic future of downtown? Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, April 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Mechanics: Pre-Ride Check. At this Bike East Bay webinar, Binky Brown of Hard Knox Bikes will teach you how to make sure your bike is safe to ride. Wednesday, Apirl 21, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Major upgrades are underway on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear from the SFMTA about progress, offer comments and concerns. Thursday, April, 22, 6 p.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or call (415) 915-0757 Conference ID 644 209 274#
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, April 23, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Housing as Infrastructure. Considering housing to be essential infrastructure could drastically change the way that it gets delivered. Join SPUR for a discussion about looking at housing as an essential city service. Friday, April 23, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to practice with at this free event. Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. India Basin Shoreline Park, Hunters Point Blvd. & Hawes St., S.F.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. This Bike East Bay workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Sunday, April 25, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
