Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Breed Announces Return of Muni K Ingleside Train Service Starting May 15 (SFist, Examiner)
- Clipper Card Now On iPhone And Apple Watch (SFist, ApplePay)
- New Plan For Transit-Oriented Homes In San Jose (Mercury News)
- Police Seek Suspects In Armed Robbery Of Berkeley Cyclist (East Bay Times)
- Don’t Judge California’s Climate Fight (SFChron)
- How A Freeway Was Planned for the Panhandle (SFGate)
- Reparations Should Include Redlining (SFChron)
