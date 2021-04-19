Today’s Headlines

  • Mayor Breed Announces Return of Muni K Ingleside Train Service Starting May 15 (SFist, Examiner)
  • Clipper Card Now On iPhone And Apple Watch (SFist, ApplePay)
  • New Plan For Transit-Oriented Homes In San Jose (Mercury News)
  • Police Seek Suspects In Armed Robbery Of Berkeley Cyclist (East Bay Times)
  • Don’t Judge California’s Climate Fight (SFChron)
  • How A Freeway Was Planned for the Panhandle (SFGate)
  • Reparations Should Include Redlining (SFChron)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA