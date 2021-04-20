Today’s Headlines

  • BART Could Put Fare Hikes on Hold (EastBayTimes)
  • SFMTA Loses Public Trust (SFExaminer)
  • Say ‘Thank You’ to Your Muni Operator (SFExaminer)
  • Who Rides Bikeshare in San Francisco? (SFWeekly)
  • HOV Lanes, Temp Transit Lane, Under Consideration in S.F. (SFChron)
  • Californians Want to Keep Working from Home (SFChronMarinIJ)
  • Are Oakland’s ‘Flex Streets’ Here to Stay? (Berkeleyside)
  • Shotwell in Route to be Permanent ‘Slow Street’ (MissionLocal)
  • Park Street Neighbors Want Alameda to Remove Parklet (SFGate)
  • Supes to Vote on ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ (SFExaminer)
  • Bay Area Residents Still Cautious About Getting Out (SFChron)
  • Muni in Marvel Film (SFGate)

