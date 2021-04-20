Today’s Headlines

BART Could Put Fare Hikes on Hold (EastBayTimes)

SFMTA Loses Public Trust (SFExaminer)

Say ‘Thank You’ to Your Muni Operator (SFExaminer)

Who Rides Bikeshare in San Francisco? (SFWeekly)

HOV Lanes, Temp Transit Lane, Under Consideration in S.F. (SFChron)

Californians Want to Keep Working from Home (SFChron, MarinIJ)

Are Oakland’s ‘Flex Streets’ Here to Stay? (Berkeleyside)

Shotwell in Route to be Permanent ‘Slow Street’ (MissionLocal)

Park Street Neighbors Want Alameda to Remove Parklet (SFGate)

Supes to Vote on ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Residents Still Cautious About Getting Out (SFChron)

Muni in Marvel Film (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?