Today’s Headlines
- BART Could Put Fare Hikes on Hold (EastBayTimes)
- SFMTA Loses Public Trust (SFExaminer)
- Say ‘Thank You’ to Your Muni Operator (SFExaminer)
- Who Rides Bikeshare in San Francisco? (SFWeekly)
- HOV Lanes, Temp Transit Lane, Under Consideration in S.F. (SFChron)
- Californians Want to Keep Working from Home (SFChron, MarinIJ)
- Are Oakland’s ‘Flex Streets’ Here to Stay? (Berkeleyside)
- Shotwell in Route to be Permanent ‘Slow Street’ (MissionLocal)
- Park Street Neighbors Want Alameda to Remove Parklet (SFGate)
- Supes to Vote on ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ (SFExaminer)
- Bay Area Residents Still Cautious About Getting Out (SFChron)
- Muni in Marvel Film (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?