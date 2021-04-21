Today’s Headlines

Muni Board Approves HOV Lanes on State Highways (SFChron)

F Line to Remain Shut Down (BayAreaReporter)

Motorist Hits Parklet, Injures Two (SFGate)

Push to Reduce Speeding (PhysiciansWeekly)

Feedback on Harvey Milk Plaza Redesign (Hoodline)

Hopkins Street to get Bike Lane? (Berkeleyside)

Mayor Breed Comments on Chauvin Verdict (SFGate)

Bay Area Reacts to Chauvin Verdict (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

High-Wind Advisory (SFGate)

Photo History of Marijuana in the Bay Area (SFChron)

Letter: Motorist Defends Distracted Driving (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Doctor Says Keep JFK Safe (SFExaminer)

