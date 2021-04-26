This Week: SFBC Board, Biking in S.F., Redistricting
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Intro to Biking in San Francisco. Riding a bike remains a great way to get around for essential travel and to get fresh air and exercise. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to learn how to safely and confidently bike in the city. Wednesday, April 28, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday People Powered Local Redistricting in San Francisco. The League of Women Voters is hosting a free, online discussion about the local redistricting process. Thursday, April 29, 6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday In-Law Units. Small homes, such as accessory dwelling units (ADUs), can help address housing challenges across California. Join SPUR for a discussion. Friday, April 30, 11 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Anti-Displacement Agenda for the Bay Area. Join SPUR for a discussion of how the benefits of new infill development can be shared by low-income communities and communities of color. Friday, April 30, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Saturday, May 1, 10-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.