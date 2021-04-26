Today’s Headlines

Van Ness BRT to Begin Service Next Year (SFExaminer)

Updates on SFMTA, Street Changes (SFWeekly)

More on Banning Peds from Coliseum Vaccination Site (SFChron)

City Balks at Howard Terminal Ballpark Price Tag (SFChron)

Response to UC Berkeley’s Expansion Plans (Berkeleyside)

Remote Workers Given Cash to Relocate (SFChron)

Response to Fracking Ban (SFGate)

Leading Japantown into Post Pandemic Future (SFExaminer)

Letters: Get Transit Off Fossil Fuels (ChicagoTrib)

Commentary: Reorient Transit Away from 9-to-5 Commute (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Challenges to Legislation to Control Dangerous Speeding (LATimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

