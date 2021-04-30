Today’s Headlines

Biden Great for Cal HSR (USNews)

Transit App Integrates Transit and Bikeshare (UrbanTransportNews)

Has Traffic Returned? (SFChron)

Police ‘Safety’ Crackdown in San Mateo (DailyJournal)

New Office Buildings for SoMa (SFExaminer)

More on What Oakland A’s Ballpark Means to Taxpayers (SFChron)

More on Berkeley’s Investment in Affordable Housing (EastBayTimes)

Novato Discusses Project Homekey (MarinIJ)

Pink Triangle to be Illuminated Through Pride Month (Hoodline)

Kiri the Tiny Fire Truck (SFChron)

Commentary: Alameda Police’s Killing of Man was Senseless (EastBayTimes)

