Today’s Headlines

On Housing, Transit, S.F. is More Conservative than Moscow (SFChron)

As Fast as an EMU, it’s BARTman! (SFGate)

Long-Term Solution in Works for Angel Island Ferry (SFChron)

Mayor Breed, S.F. and the Pandemic (SFGate)

S.F. Moves to Yellow Tier (Hoodline, SFExaminer, SFGate)

SFMTA to Restart ‘Poverty Tows’ (SFExaminer)

Snapchat Can be Sued for Reckless Driving App (SFChron)

New Public Space at Uber HQ (SFChron)

SoFA District of San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Pods Coming to East Contra Costa (EastBayTimes)

Rider Burns Another Rider’s Hair on Muni (SFChron)

Bernal Heights Rock Painted Purple (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?