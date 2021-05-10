Today’s Headlines

  • When Will BART Return to 100 Percent Service? (SFGate)
  • Will Corporations Relocate to Burbs? (CityJournal)
  • How “Work from Home” Could Make Traffic Worse (SFChron)
  • SamTrans Supports Additional Caltrain Funding (DailyJournal)
  • Challenges to Spending Biden’s Stimulus (NBCNews)
  • Future of Sausalito’s Ferry-Adjacent Bank Building (MarinIJ)
  • Redwood City Exceeding Housing Goals? (SFChron)
  • Chinatown’s Slow Recovery (SFExaminer)
  • Barely Any Ride Hail Cars are Electric (Bloomberg)
  • CHP Does Nothing About Dangerous Tesla Idiot (SFGate)
  • Letters: Focus on a Seamless Transit System (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: Is S.F. Really Conservative? (48Hills)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?