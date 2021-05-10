Today’s Headlines

When Will BART Return to 100 Percent Service? (SFGate)

Will Corporations Relocate to Burbs? (CityJournal)

How “Work from Home” Could Make Traffic Worse (SFChron)

SamTrans Supports Additional Caltrain Funding (DailyJournal)

Challenges to Spending Biden’s Stimulus (NBCNews)

Future of Sausalito’s Ferry-Adjacent Bank Building (MarinIJ)

Redwood City Exceeding Housing Goals? (SFChron)

Chinatown’s Slow Recovery (SFExaminer)

Barely Any Ride Hail Cars are Electric (Bloomberg)

CHP Does Nothing About Dangerous Tesla Idiot (SFGate)

Letters: Focus on a Seamless Transit System (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Is S.F. Really Conservative? (48Hills)

