Today’s Headlines

  • What to Expect in Muni Relaunch (SFExaminer)
  • Free Fare Pilot Could Hurt Muni (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • NorCal Transit Wish List (SFWeekly)
  • Planning for El Cerrito BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Can Building in City Centers Solve Housing Crisis? (SFChron)
  • Will I-980 Finally Get Removed? (SFGate)
  • More on Mr. Barricade (SFGate)
  • The Man Behind the Tesla Stunt (SFGate)
  • Coastal Trail 70 Percent Complete (EastBayTimes)
  • California May Lift Mask Mandate Next Month (SFGate)
  • Letters: Let the A’s Leave (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?