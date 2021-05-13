Today’s Headlines

What to Expect in Muni Relaunch (SFExaminer)

Free Fare Pilot Could Hurt Muni (SFExaminer, SFChron)

NorCal Transit Wish List (SFWeekly)

Planning for El Cerrito BART (EastBayTimes)

Can Building in City Centers Solve Housing Crisis? (SFChron)

Will I-980 Finally Get Removed? (SFGate)

More on Mr. Barricade (SFGate)

The Man Behind the Tesla Stunt (SFGate)

Coastal Trail 70 Percent Complete (EastBayTimes)

California May Lift Mask Mandate Next Month (SFGate)

Letters: Let the A’s Leave (SFChron)

