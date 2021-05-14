Podcast: Saving COVID’s Car-Free Streets

If there’s been a silver lining to the COVID crisis, it’s certainly that for the first time some space between buildings has been wrestled away from the all-but exclusive use of motorists. The Cool Solutions podcast did a great piece about a few of the scrappy activists (many of them familiar to Streetsblog readers) and their fight to preserve slow and car free streets in San Francisco.

Give it a listen below.

https://sf.streetsblog.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2021/05/slow_streets_mixdown5.mp3

Storytellers: Activists Matt Brezina, Peter Belden, and Olivia Gamboa; Mike McGinn of America Walks, and Meredith Glaser of the Urban Cycling Institute