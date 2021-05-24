This Week: Housing, State Transportation, 24 Divis
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Wednesday Building Momentum in Housing. The Housing Action Coalition hosts an all-day discussion with Bay Area leaders on how to solve the region’s housing needs. Wednesday, May 26, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday California Transportation Policy. Join SPUR to hear from the new chairs of the California State Senate and the State Assembly transportation committees, Senator Lena Gonzalez and Assemblymemer Laura Friedman, about their vision for the future of California’s transportation policy. Wednesday, May 26, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday 24 Divisadero Transit and Safety Project. Come learn about SFMTA’s plans to eliminate left turns and increase efficiency on the 24 Divisadero. Thursday, May 27, 4-6 p.m. Join via Microsoft Teams or by calling in at 415.915.0757, phone conference ID: 266 884 836#.
- Thursday Restoring Muni Service. A year ago, SFMTA cut over 40 Muni lines and completely restructured its service to adapt to Covid-19. Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, how will we encourage people to return to Muni? Come hear from SFMTA Director of Transit Julie Kirschbaum at this S.F. Transit Riders event. Thursday, May 27, 5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Secure Bike Parking. Lack of secure bike parking can be a major barrier to riding. Join the Bicycle Coalition and Urban Environmentalists and Tenants Together for a discussion about how to address bike security. Thursday, May 27, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday ADU Best Practices Around California. The Casita Coalition, SPUR and other groups around the state discuss best practices for Accessory Dwelling Units and their role in addressing the housing crisis. Friday, May 28, 11 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Sunday, May 30, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.