Today’s Headlines
- Supes Approve Free-Muni Pilot (CBSLocal)
- Mayor Breed Will Veto Fare-Free Muni (SFChron)
- Broad Support for Regional Transit (DailyJournal)
- Biden Great for High Speed Rail (SacBee)
- Mayor Breed Battles Supes to Make Parklets Permanent (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Great Walkway, Efforts to Save Open Streets (AP)
- Plan to Bring Back Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Housing and Downtown Livermore (SFChron)
- Complexity of Removing Police from Traffic Stops (Berkeleyside)
- Letter: Transit Should be Better, Not Free (SFChron)
- Letters: Cap I-980 in Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Bring Muni Back to 100 Percent and More (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?