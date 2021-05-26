Today’s Headlines

  • Supes Approve Free-Muni Pilot (CBSLocal)
  • Mayor Breed Will Veto Fare-Free Muni (SFChron)
  • Broad Support for Regional Transit (DailyJournal)
  • Biden Great for High Speed Rail (SacBee)
  • Mayor Breed Battles Supes to Make Parklets Permanent (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on Great Walkway, Efforts to Save Open Streets (AP)
  • Plan to Bring Back Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • Housing and Downtown Livermore (SFChron)
  • Complexity of Removing Police from Traffic Stops (Berkeleyside)
  • Letter: Transit Should be Better, Not Free (SFChron)
  • Letters: Cap I-980 in Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Bring Muni Back to 100 Percent and More (SFExaminer)

