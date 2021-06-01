This Week: Arts, Housing, Permanent Slow Streets
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Wednesday Arts and Urban Development. Join SPUR for this discussion about the integration of art and city planning in California and France. Wednesday, June 2, 10-11 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday ULI Housing the Bay Summit. This year’s summit will look back at the progress the region has made over the last four years and look ahead to what needs to be done to create a more equitable, affordable, and sustainable Bay Area for all. Wednesday, June 2, 4-5:30 (event continues through the week). Purchase tickets/Register HERE.
- Wednesday Permanent Sanchez Slow Street. This project proposes to convert the current temporary Slow Street on Sanchez between 23rd and 30th streets into a permanent feature. Join this SFMTA meeting to express your support. Wednesday, June 2, 5:30 p.m. Call 1-415-915-0757 | conference ID: 158 980 816#. Or click HERE to join the meeting.
- Thursday Permanent Shotwell Slow Street. This project proposes to convert the current temporary Slow Street on Shotwell between 14th Street and Cesar Chavez into a permanent feature. Join this SFMTA meeting to express your support. Thursday, June 3, 6 p.m. Call 1-415-915-0757 | conference ID: 494 113 810#. Or click HERE to join the meeting (this meeting repeats on Saturday, June 5).
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Coffee Club. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition recurring event is the place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, June 4, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Ocean Beach Cleanup and Art Build. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, Walk SF, Climate Creative, and Great Highway Park and clean the beach together and talk about how to protect open coastal space. Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lincoln Way and Great Highway, S.F.
- Sunday Family Cycling Workshop – Fremont. Join Bike East Bay for this workshop for families and kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Sunday, June 6, 1-3 p.m. Fremont Main Library parking lot, 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont. Register HERE.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.