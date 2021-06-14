This Week: Emeryville, Carrying Things, Telegraph
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Wednesday Emeryville Active Transportation Plan. Share your vision for improving walking, biking, and rolling in Emeryville at a virtual community meeting. All workshop attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card to a local Emeryville restaurant. Wednesday, June 16, 12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Carrying Things by Bike. Bikes are a great tool for transportation, and the ability to carry loads of various sizes makes even more types of trips possible. At this workshop Bike East Bay will share tips to help make any size load more manageable. Wednesday, June 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Intro to Biking in S.F. In partnership with Bay Wheels, this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition course covers everyday riding and how to use the Bay Wheels system. Thursday, June 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Oakland Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Commission. At this meeting the BPAC will discuss, among other things, the potential removal/backtracking of protected bike lanes on Telegraph in the KONO district. Thursday, June 17, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Family Cycling Workshop. This Bike East Bay workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Shafter Ave and Forest St., Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.