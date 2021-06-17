Today’s Headlines
- Pandemic Cuts to Transit Persist (Citylab)
- Share Thoughts on Regional Rail Program (NBCLocal)
- Bipartisan Committee Approves $78 billion Rail Bill (WashPost)
- More on L.A. Lawmakers Trying to Snatch Bullet Train Funds (SFChron)
- Richmond Launches E-Bike Program (EastCounty)
- Self-Driving Cars Face Union, Lawyer Opposition (Reuters)
- Still Wearing Masks? (SFChron)
- More on Fight Over ‘Poverty Tows’ (SFExaminer)
- Key Dates Around Oakland Ballpark (SFChron)
- Patrons Return to Japantown Mall (SFExaminer)
