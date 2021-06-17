Today’s Headlines

  • Pandemic Cuts to Transit Persist (Citylab)
  • Share Thoughts on Regional Rail Program (NBCLocal)
  • Bipartisan Committee Approves $78 billion Rail Bill (WashPost)
  • More on L.A. Lawmakers Trying to Snatch Bullet Train Funds (SFChron)
  • Richmond Launches E-Bike Program (EastCounty)
  • Self-Driving Cars Face Union, Lawyer Opposition (Reuters)
  • Still Wearing Masks? (SFChron)
  • More on Fight Over ‘Poverty Tows’ (SFExaminer)
  • Key Dates Around Oakland Ballpark (SFChron)
  • Patrons Return to Japantown Mall (SFExaminer)

