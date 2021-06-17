Today’s Headlines

Pandemic Cuts to Transit Persist (Citylab)

Share Thoughts on Regional Rail Program (NBCLocal)

Bipartisan Committee Approves $78 billion Rail Bill (WashPost)

More on L.A. Lawmakers Trying to Snatch Bullet Train Funds (SFChron)

Richmond Launches E-Bike Program (EastCounty)

Self-Driving Cars Face Union, Lawyer Opposition (Reuters)

Still Wearing Masks? (SFChron)

More on Fight Over ‘Poverty Tows’ (SFExaminer)

Key Dates Around Oakland Ballpark (SFChron)

Patrons Return to Japantown Mall (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?