This Week: Ideas + Action, Telegraph, Bike Coalition
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/Today! Ideas + Action 2021. From year-round wildfires to freak storms, the effects of climate change have become a constant in daily life. Join this three-day SPUR conference of experts and policy makers to discuss strategies for addressing the problem. Starts Monday/today, June 21, 10 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Monday/Tonight! Intro to Scooter Riding. Interested in riding a scooter in SF and learning how to use the Spin scooter system? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar. Monday/today, June 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Oakland Public Works Committee Considers Telegraph Bike Lanes. Will Telegraph’s parking protected bike lanes be ripped out at great expense and replaced with painted double-parking lanes (aka: “buffered bike lanes”)? That will be considered at Tuesday’s meeting, June 22, 1:30 p.m. Participate via Zoom link or phone. Or comment in advance HERE.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All SFBC members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, June 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, and avoid common hazards. This two-hour, online workshop is for adults and teens. Wednesday, June 23, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Major upgrades are underway on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear from the SFMTA about progress and offer comments. Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or call (415) 915-0757 Conference ID 644 209 274#
- Saturday Bike the Great Highway. Join the SF Bicycle Coalition and Women’s Environmental Network for a family-friendly ride down the Great Highway. Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m-12 p.m. Taraval and Great Highway, 2499 48th Avenue, S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.