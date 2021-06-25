Today’s Headlines

  • Transit, Roads and the Infrastructure Bill (NPR)
  • BART to Install WiFi (CalNewsTimes)
  • Preliminary Designs for Harvey Milk Plaza Redo (Hoodline)
  • Telegraph Avenue Post Pandemic (Berkeleyside)
  • Irresponsible Drivers and Parklets Don’t Mix (SFExaminer)
  • Family of Hit-and-Run Victims to Sue City (SFChron)
  • Oakland Cuts Police Funds to Pay for Social Services (SFChron)
  • Where Candidates Stand on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)
  • The Bay Area is Getting Hotter–and AC Becoming Standard (SFChron)
  • Racial Segregation Increasing in Bay Area, U.S. (SFGate)
  • Housing with Docks in Backyards (SFChron)

