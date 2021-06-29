Today’s Headlines
- Earthquake Causes BART, Muni Delays (SFGate)
- State to Give VTA $20 Million for Recovery (EastBayTimes)
- Golden Gate Ferry and Bus Service Free this Weekend (Hoodline)
- More on the Infrastructure Bill (SFGate)
- Next Phase of Upper Market Safety Project to Begin (Hoodline)
- Berkeley Budget and Cleaner Streets, Traffic Safety (Berkeleyside)
- Street Trees and Communities of Color (SFExaminer)
- Scooter Company Fined (MissionLocal)
- Golden Gate Bridge Cafe to Reopen (SFGate)
- Support for Leaf Blower Ban (SFChron)
- Long Time Ago in the Transbay Tube (SFGate)
- Letter: Run ACE on Cap Corridor Route (EastBayTimes)
