Today’s Headlines

Earthquake Causes BART, Muni Delays (SFGate)

State to Give VTA $20 Million for Recovery (EastBayTimes)

Golden Gate Ferry and Bus Service Free this Weekend (Hoodline)

More on the Infrastructure Bill (SFGate)

Next Phase of Upper Market Safety Project to Begin (Hoodline)

Berkeley Budget and Cleaner Streets, Traffic Safety (Berkeleyside)

Street Trees and Communities of Color (SFExaminer)

Scooter Company Fined (MissionLocal)

Golden Gate Bridge Cafe to Reopen (SFGate)

Support for Leaf Blower Ban (SFChron)

Long Time Ago in the Transbay Tube (SFGate)

Letter: Run ACE on Cap Corridor Route (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?