Today’s Headlines

  • Earthquake Causes BART, Muni Delays (SFGate)
  • State to Give VTA $20 Million for Recovery (EastBayTimes)
  • Golden Gate Ferry and Bus Service Free this Weekend (Hoodline)
  • More on the Infrastructure Bill (SFGate)
  • Next Phase of Upper Market Safety Project to Begin (Hoodline)
  • Berkeley Budget and Cleaner Streets, Traffic Safety (Berkeleyside)
  • Street Trees and Communities of Color (SFExaminer)
  • Scooter Company Fined (MissionLocal)
  • Golden Gate Bridge Cafe to Reopen (SFGate)
  • Support for Leaf Blower Ban (SFChron)
  • Long Time Ago in the Transbay Tube (SFGate)
  • Letter: Run ACE on Cap Corridor Route (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?