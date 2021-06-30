Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Politicians Still Trying to Kill HSR (SacBee)
- Despite Misleading Headline, HSR Survey Shows no Change in Public Approval (SFChron)
- Meanwhile, Parts in Portland are Literally Melting (SFGate)
- Is the Return of Gridlock Inevitable? (GreenBiz)
- Dolores Park Trashed Again (SFChron)
- Google to Reopen Offices (SFChron)
- S.F. Agrees on a Budget (SFChron)
- Polluted Beaches by the Bay (SFGate)
- Coyotes in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
- Commentary: The Delta Variant and Masking (SFChron)
- Commentary: Marin Public Housing Residents Should Decide Own Future (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?