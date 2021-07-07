Today’s Headlines

  • Oakland Votes to Keep Protected Bike Lanes (SFChron)
  • Milvia Street Getting Protected Bike Lanes (Berkeleyside)
  • First Fridays Challenged by Safe Bike Lanes? (SFChron)
  • New Ferry, Other Changes on Alameda (EastBayTimes)
  • What’s Needed to Bring Back VTA’s Trains (KTVU)
  • Amtrak Getting New Fleet (WashPost)
  • San Jose Police Recover Stolen Bikes (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Empty Office Space (SFChron)
  • Uber/Lyft Prices Drive People Back to Conventional Taxis and Bikes (SFExaminer)
  • Letter: Newsom Needs to Finish HSR (SFChron)
  • Letter: Tibet Finishes Bullet Train, While California? (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Reflections on Returning to the Office (SFExaminer)

