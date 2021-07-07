Today’s Headlines
- Oakland Votes to Keep Protected Bike Lanes (SFChron)
- Milvia Street Getting Protected Bike Lanes (Berkeleyside)
- First Fridays Challenged by Safe Bike Lanes? (SFChron)
- New Ferry, Other Changes on Alameda (EastBayTimes)
- What’s Needed to Bring Back VTA’s Trains (KTVU)
- Amtrak Getting New Fleet (WashPost)
- San Jose Police Recover Stolen Bikes (SFChron)
- S.F.’s Empty Office Space (SFChron)
- Uber/Lyft Prices Drive People Back to Conventional Taxis and Bikes (SFExaminer)
- Letter: Newsom Needs to Finish HSR (SFChron)
- Letter: Tibet Finishes Bullet Train, While California? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Reflections on Returning to the Office (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
