This Week: Potrero, Curbing Traffic, Urban Cycling
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Potrero Yard Meeting. Join this SFMTA meeting to learn about the Potrero Yard project and express your views. Tuesday, July 13, 6 p.m. Join via Zoom. Or join via phone: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 885 2296 3877, Password: 890510
- Wednesday Curbing Traffic: The Human Case for Fewer Cars in Our Lives. Join SPUR and writers Melissa and Chris Bruntlett for a discussion about their new book. Wednesday, July 14, 9-10 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. 2-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Thursday, July 15, 4-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday 4th Street Bridge Transit Lanes. Join this SFMTA meeting to discuss proposed transit-only lanes on the bridge. Thursday, July 15, 5 p.m. Join via Zoom. Passcode: 581746. Or join via phone.
- Friday Re-imagining Housing in California. Join SPUR for a discussion on how housing can be radically changed to address the housing crisis. Friday, July 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Bike Projects in Livermore. Tour the latest development in bicycle infrastructure in Livermore. Saturday, July 16, 8:45 a.m, 5801 Owens Drive, Dublin/Pleasanton BART, Pleasanton.
- Sunday Bicycling for Beginner Adults. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this on-bike class for beginner adult cyclists. Sunday, July 17, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link. Join Wait List.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.