This Week: Emerging Tech, Smart City, In-Law Units
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Smart Planning for Emerging Transportation Technologies. E-scooters to autonomous cars, join SPUR for a discussion about a new book on emerging transportation tech. Monday/today! July 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar is an introduction to everything you need to know as a new cyclist to get rolling. Tuesday, July 27, 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday In-Law Units Best Practices. Join SPUR for a discussion on Accessory Dwelling Unit policy in East Palo Alto. Friday, July 30, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday. Adult Learn to Ride. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have not learned how to ride a bike. Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Shafter Ave and Forest Street, Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland. Note this class is full but join the wait list and learn about upcoming classes here.
