Today’s Headlines

BART Ahead of Schedule on RR Projects (SFExaminer)

Will S.F. Continue Giving Motorists a Free Ride? (SFChron, Fox, CBSLocal)

More on Muni Not Reaching Pre-Pandemic Service (ABC7)

Are Muni Route Eliminations Imminent? (SFChron)

Golden Gate Transit Lags (KPIX5)

Caltrain, SamTrans in Line for Federal Funds (DailyJournal)

Revenge of the Cars (NewRepublic)

More on Google Bus and Transit Lanes (SFGate)

Low Income in the Sunset (BizTimes)

Extreme Weather Hurts Older Californians (SacBee)

Commentary: It’s time for California to Take Speeding Seriously (LATimes)

