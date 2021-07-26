Today’s Headlines
- BART Ahead of Schedule on RR Projects (SFExaminer)
- Will S.F. Continue Giving Motorists a Free Ride? (SFChron, Fox, CBSLocal)
- More on Muni Not Reaching Pre-Pandemic Service (ABC7)
- Are Muni Route Eliminations Imminent? (SFChron)
- Golden Gate Transit Lags (KPIX5)
- Caltrain, SamTrans in Line for Federal Funds (DailyJournal)
- Revenge of the Cars (NewRepublic)
- More on Google Bus and Transit Lanes (SFGate)
- Low Income in the Sunset (BizTimes)
- Extreme Weather Hurts Older Californians (SacBee)
- Commentary: It’s time for California to Take Speeding Seriously (LATimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?