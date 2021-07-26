Today’s Headlines

  • BART Ahead of Schedule on RR Projects (SFExaminer)
  • Will S.F. Continue Giving Motorists a Free Ride? (SFChron, Fox, CBSLocal)
  • More on Muni Not Reaching Pre-Pandemic Service (ABC7)
  • Are Muni Route Eliminations Imminent? (SFChron)
  • Golden Gate Transit Lags (KPIX5)
  • Caltrain, SamTrans in Line for Federal Funds (DailyJournal)
  • Revenge of the Cars (NewRepublic)
  • More on Google Bus and Transit Lanes (SFGate)
  • Low Income in the Sunset (BizTimes)
  • Extreme Weather Hurts Older Californians (SacBee)
  • Commentary: It’s time for California to Take Speeding Seriously (LATimes)

