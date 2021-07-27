Today’s Headlines

S.F.’s Transit Boy (SFChron)

Differing Bus Stops (HereSay)

And More on Congestion Pricing (KTVU, KRON4)

Driver in Berkeley Kills One Pedestrian, Injures Another (Berkeleyside)

Facebook is Building a Village in the Bay Area (SFGate)

Oakland’s Managed Encampments (SFChron)

Four-Plexes in the Sunset (SFChron)

It Takes Eight Years to Approve a Grocery Store in S.F.? (SFGate)

Are You Moving Back to the Bay? (SFGate)

Commentary: Manhattanize Palo Alto (SFChron)

Commentary: Gas Taxes when Cars go Electric (NextCity)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?