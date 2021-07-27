Today’s Headlines
- S.F.’s Transit Boy (SFChron)
- Differing Bus Stops (HereSay)
- And More on Congestion Pricing (KTVU, KRON4)
- Driver in Berkeley Kills One Pedestrian, Injures Another (Berkeleyside)
- Facebook is Building a Village in the Bay Area (SFGate)
- Oakland’s Managed Encampments (SFChron)
- Four-Plexes in the Sunset (SFChron)
- It Takes Eight Years to Approve a Grocery Store in S.F.? (SFGate)
- Are You Moving Back to the Bay? (SFGate)
- Commentary: Manhattanize Palo Alto (SFChron)
- Commentary: Gas Taxes when Cars go Electric (NextCity)
