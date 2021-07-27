Today’s Headlines

  • S.F.’s Transit Boy (SFChron)
  • Differing Bus Stops (HereSay)
  • And More on Congestion Pricing (KTVUKRON4)
  • Driver in Berkeley Kills One Pedestrian, Injures Another (Berkeleyside)
  • Facebook is Building a Village in the Bay Area (SFGate)
  • Oakland’s Managed Encampments (SFChron)
  • Four-Plexes in the Sunset (SFChron)
  • It Takes Eight Years to Approve a Grocery Store in S.F.? (SFGate)
  • Are You Moving Back to the Bay? (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Manhattanize Palo Alto (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Gas Taxes when Cars go Electric (NextCity)

