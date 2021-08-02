Today’s Headlines

Return of Traffic Congestion (SFChron)

VTA To Run Buses on Some LRT Lines (MercNews)

More on MTC’s Blue Ribbon Task Force (Roads&Bridges)

Coming Back to the Bay Area (SFGate)

Hidden Stories of Hayes Valley (SFGate)

On Urban Greeways (NatGeographic)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Treasure Island (SFGate)

End of Gas Stoves? (SFChron)

Homeless Getting Reimbursed from Caltrans (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Petroleum Advocates Like Congestion Pricing if $ Doesn’t Go to ‘Rich’ Transit Riders (Reason)

Commentary: Feds Should Pay for Highway Overruns Only (IowaTorch)

