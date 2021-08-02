Today’s Headlines
- Return of Traffic Congestion (SFChron)
- VTA To Run Buses on Some LRT Lines (MercNews)
- More on MTC’s Blue Ribbon Task Force (Roads&Bridges)
- Coming Back to the Bay Area (SFGate)
- Hidden Stories of Hayes Valley (SFGate)
- On Urban Greeways (NatGeographic)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Treasure Island (SFGate)
- End of Gas Stoves? (SFChron)
- Homeless Getting Reimbursed from Caltrans (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Petroleum Advocates Like Congestion Pricing if $ Doesn’t Go to ‘Rich’ Transit Riders (Reason)
- Commentary: Feds Should Pay for Highway Overruns Only (IowaTorch)
