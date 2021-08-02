Today’s Headlines

  • Return of Traffic Congestion (SFChron)
  • VTA To Run Buses on Some LRT Lines (MercNews)
  • More on MTC’s Blue Ribbon Task Force (Roads&Bridges)
  • Coming Back to the Bay Area (SFGate)
  • Hidden Stories of Hayes Valley (SFGate)
  • On Urban Greeways (NatGeographic)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Treasure Island (SFGate)
  • End of Gas Stoves? (SFChron)
  • Homeless Getting Reimbursed from Caltrans (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Petroleum Advocates Like Congestion Pricing if $ Doesn’t Go to ‘Rich’ Transit Riders (Reason)
  • Commentary: Feds Should Pay for Highway Overruns Only (IowaTorch)

