Today’s Headlines

BART Service at Near-Normal Levels (SFChron)

More on Return of Cable Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Breaking Down the Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)

Shotwell Slow Street Up for a Vote (MissionLocal)

Driver Kills Woman, Family Sues Berkeley for Lack of Response (Berkeleyside)

Napa and Plan Bay Area (NapaValleyRegister)

Bay Area Revives Indoor Mask Mandate (MarketWatch)

Redwood City Apartments Would be Built on Marsh (Hoodline)

Sausalito Visitor’s Center Opens Near Ferry (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Make Vaccination the Price of Admission (SFChron)

Commentary: Lessons of Larkspur Statue Removal (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?