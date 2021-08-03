Today’s Headlines
- BART Service at Near-Normal Levels (SFChron)
- More on Return of Cable Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Breaking Down the Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)
- Shotwell Slow Street Up for a Vote (MissionLocal)
- Driver Kills Woman, Family Sues Berkeley for Lack of Response (Berkeleyside)
- Napa and Plan Bay Area (NapaValleyRegister)
- Bay Area Revives Indoor Mask Mandate (MarketWatch)
- Redwood City Apartments Would be Built on Marsh (Hoodline)
- Sausalito Visitor’s Center Opens Near Ferry (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Make Vaccination the Price of Admission (SFChron)
- Commentary: Lessons of Larkspur Statue Removal (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?