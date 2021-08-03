Today’s Headlines

  • BART Service at Near-Normal Levels (SFChron)
  • More on Return of Cable Cars (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Breaking Down the Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)
  • Shotwell Slow Street Up for a Vote (MissionLocal)
  • Driver Kills Woman, Family Sues Berkeley for Lack of Response (Berkeleyside)
  • Napa and Plan Bay Area (NapaValleyRegister)
  • Bay Area Revives Indoor Mask Mandate (MarketWatch)
  • Redwood City Apartments Would be Built on Marsh (Hoodline)
  • Sausalito Visitor’s Center Opens Near Ferry (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Make Vaccination the Price of Admission (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Lessons of Larkspur Statue Removal (MarinIJ)

