Today’s Headlines
- Best and Worst Bus Stops in S.F. (Citylab)
- VTA, San Francisco, Say They’ve Paid for Caltrain (DailyJournal)
- More on Return of Cable Cars (SFChron)
- Photos of Cable Car’s Return (MercNews)
- Slow Streets Here to Stay (SFChron, MissionLocal)
- Mission/S. Van Ness Intersection to Close (SFExaminer)
- Marin Climate Initiative (MarinIJ)
- Small Biz Owners Now Deal with Delta (SFExaminer)
- Another Leader Calls for Mandatory Vaccinations of State/City Workers (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Born in New York, Heart in San Francisco (SFChron)
