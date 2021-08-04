Today’s Headlines

Best and Worst Bus Stops in S.F. (Citylab)

VTA, San Francisco, Say They’ve Paid for Caltrain (DailyJournal)

More on Return of Cable Cars (SFChron)

Photos of Cable Car’s Return (MercNews)

Slow Streets Here to Stay (SFChron, MissionLocal)

Mission/S. Van Ness Intersection to Close (SFExaminer)

Marin Climate Initiative (MarinIJ)

Small Biz Owners Now Deal with Delta (SFExaminer)

Another Leader Calls for Mandatory Vaccinations of State/City Workers (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Born in New York, Heart in San Francisco (SFChron)

