Today’s Headlines

More on Plan to End Great Walkway (SFChron, SFExaminer, CBSLocal)

Funds to Reduce Car Pollution (CBSLocal)

Central Subway Testing (ProgressiveRailroading)

Muni Running out of Rescue Money (TheFrisc)

Most Bay Area Companies Don’t Expect Full Return to Office (SFChron)

End of Traditional Workweek (NBCBayArea)

New Crosswalk at Buchanan and Geary (NichiBei)

Newsom Says People Shouldn’t be Living on Streets or Sidewalks (LATimes)

More on Permanent Slow Streets (TheFrisc)

Wildfire Haze Coming to Bay Area (SFChron)

Letters: Explaining Protected Bike Lanes (EastBayTimes)

