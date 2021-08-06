Today’s Headlines
- More on Plan to End Great Walkway (SFChron, SFExaminer, CBSLocal)
- Funds to Reduce Car Pollution (CBSLocal)
- Central Subway Testing (ProgressiveRailroading)
- Muni Running out of Rescue Money (TheFrisc)
- Most Bay Area Companies Don’t Expect Full Return to Office (SFChron)
- End of Traditional Workweek (NBCBayArea)
- New Crosswalk at Buchanan and Geary (NichiBei)
- Newsom Says People Shouldn’t be Living on Streets or Sidewalks (LATimes)
- More on Permanent Slow Streets (TheFrisc)
- Wildfire Haze Coming to Bay Area (SFChron)
- Letters: Explaining Protected Bike Lanes (EastBayTimes)
