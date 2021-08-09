This Week: Guadalupe River, Open Streets, Scooters
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Future of the Guadalupe River. Join SPUR for a discussion about the next steps that San José must take to realize the potential of the Guadalupe River and its surrounding areas as an urban amenity. Tuesday, August 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday City Streets After the Pandemic. What has the pandemic taught us about the primacy of cars on city streets, and how can those lessons inform how we can utilize streets to best serve equity-priority communities and small businesses while encouraging walking, biking and transit use? Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, August 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Riding a Spin Scooter. Interested in riding a scooter in San Francisco and learning how to use the Spin scooter system? Join SPIN and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar. Wednesday, August 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Biking with Children. In this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class learn about all the cycling options for kids and parents, as well as tips, tricks, and tools for biking with your children safely and conveniently. Thursday, August 12, 4:30-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday High-Speed Rail and Networking Places. How can station cities design growth to take advantage of being part of a high-speed rail network? Join SPUR for a discussion. Friday, August 13, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.