Great Walkway Reverts to Motorists Hundreds marched on Sunday to protest the sacrifice of San Francisco's new, beach-side park

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Cars once again now dominate all of San Francisco’s north-south arteries, with the closing of the Great Walkway Monday morning. “There is no excuse for this, other than appeasing old, retired HomeVoters and a lack of courage or vision from our weak electeds,” wrote advocate Matt Brezina on social media.

As previously reported, a backroom deal between Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Gordon Mar resulted in the announcement of the Great Walkway closure on weekdays, to correspond with the start of the school year. Their fear, ostensibly, was that parents would be unable to drive their children to school. However, it’s clear this concern, like so many rationales for auto-dominance throughout the city, was overblown, as the tweet and pictures below demonstrate:

Tried to ride the bike lanes to remember how terrible they are. They don't exist anymore. This is @LondonBreed's "utopia". pic.twitter.com/oYk5Z0Bt9J — Kyle Grochmal (@KCGrock) August 16, 2021

What was clear, however, is what was lost, as seen in this tweet and video from activist Stephen Braitsch, of the past year and a half of people enjoying the Great Walkway:

I'm sad to miss the rally this morning to save the #greatwalkway so I made a video of some of my favorite moments on it this summer. Enjoy! ♥️🚶🏽‍♂️🚴‍♀️🛴🛹🤙@KidSafeSF @sfbike @walksf @D4GordonMar @LondonBreed @GreatWalkway pic.twitter.com/6GsLxdNw4Q — Stephen Braitsch 🚲 (@braitsch) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, as seen in the lead image, some 600 people demonstrated Sunday morning on the last day of the Great Walkway, making it clear that the fight is not over. Participants included advocates and lawmakers, who have dedicated themselves to restoring the Great Walkway, seven days a week, as soon as possible.

Walk San Francisco put this statement out about it: