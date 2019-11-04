Valencia Bike-Lane Violations by Paint and Numbers

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Last month, Streetsblog covered an effort by advocates to log bike-lane violations throughout the city. Now that the data has been compiled and broken down, the organizer of the event, Stephen Braitsch, asked us to share his thoughts on what it all means for advocacy and city policy moving forward.
On October 4th I organized a day of action to conduct a point-in-time count of every blocked bike lane violation in the city of San Francisco. Over the course of about eight hours, approximately 80 volunteers and I documented 259 illegal parking violations using the Safe Lanes app I created.
Some two-thirds of citations for driving in transit lanes and bike lanes, failing to yield to pedestrians, and other motor vehicle violations, are issued to Transportation Network Company (TNC) cars such as Uber and Lyft--this according to a study from the police department of violations in downtown San Francisco.