Today’s Headlines
- $1 Billion Just to Plan Second Transbay Tunnel (RichmondStandard)
- The State of Muni (KALW)
- If Only there Were a BART Station at the Coliseum (SFChron)
- Transit Deficits Still Loom (WSJ)
- Caltrain Board Discusses New Governance (DailyJournal)
- More on Money from Infrastructure Bill (DailyJournal)
- Firefighters, Cops, SFMTA Workers, Must Report Vax Status (KTVU, Firehouse)
- Walking S.F.’s District Borders (SFChron)
- S.F.’s Indoor Vaccine Mandate (SFChron)
- Crash Victim Demands Hayward Prioritize Safety (CBSLocal)
- Barack Obama Boulevard Dedicated in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Imagine Free Buses and Trains (LATimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
