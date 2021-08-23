Today’s Headlines

$1 Billion Just to Plan Second Transbay Tunnel (RichmondStandard)

The State of Muni (KALW)

If Only there Were a BART Station at the Coliseum (SFChron)

Transit Deficits Still Loom (WSJ)

Caltrain Board Discusses New Governance (DailyJournal)

More on Money from Infrastructure Bill (DailyJournal)

Firefighters, Cops, SFMTA Workers, Must Report Vax Status (KTVU, Firehouse)

Walking S.F.’s District Borders (SFChron)

S.F.’s Indoor Vaccine Mandate (SFChron)

Crash Victim Demands Hayward Prioritize Safety (CBSLocal)

Barack Obama Boulevard Dedicated in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Imagine Free Buses and Trains (LATimes)

