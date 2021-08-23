Today’s Headlines

  • $1 Billion Just to Plan Second Transbay Tunnel (RichmondStandard)
  • The State of Muni (KALW)
  • If Only there Were a BART Station at the Coliseum (SFChron)
  • Transit Deficits Still Loom (WSJ)
  • Caltrain Board Discusses New Governance (DailyJournal)
  • More on Money from Infrastructure Bill (DailyJournal)
  • Firefighters, Cops, SFMTA Workers, Must Report Vax Status (KTVU, Firehouse)
  • Walking S.F.’s District Borders (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Indoor Vaccine Mandate (SFChron)
  • Crash Victim Demands Hayward Prioritize Safety (CBSLocal)
  • Barack Obama Boulevard Dedicated in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Imagine Free Buses and Trains (LATimes)

