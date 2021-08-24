Today’s Headlines

Fox News Host Gets Roasted Over S.F. Streets Comment (SFGate)

Why the U.S. Needs High-Speed Rail (GreenBiz)

Car Free Castro Street in Limbo (Hoodline)

No New Housing in Bernal (SFChron)

S.B. 10 Passes Assembly (DailyPost)

Residents Sue UC Berkeley to Stop Growth (Berkeleyside)

Illegal Dumping on Oakland Streets (SFChron)

Electric Robocabs Could Increase Emissions (HarvardLawToday)

Lack of Kids in San Francisco (SFChron)

Back to Isolation? (SFGate)

Literally Asleep at the Wheel (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Myopic Housing Policies Burning Bay Area (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

