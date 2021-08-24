Today’s Headlines

  • Fox News Host Gets Roasted Over S.F. Streets Comment (SFGate)
  • Why the U.S. Needs High-Speed Rail (GreenBiz)
  • Car Free Castro Street in Limbo (Hoodline)
  • No New Housing in Bernal (SFChron)
  • S.B. 10 Passes Assembly (DailyPost)
  • Residents Sue UC Berkeley to Stop Growth (Berkeleyside)
  • Illegal Dumping on Oakland Streets (SFChron)
  • Electric Robocabs Could Increase Emissions (HarvardLawToday)
  • Lack of Kids in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Back to Isolation? (SFGate)
  • Literally Asleep at the Wheel (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Myopic Housing Policies Burning Bay Area (SFChron)

