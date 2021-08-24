Today’s Headlines
- Fox News Host Gets Roasted Over S.F. Streets Comment (SFGate)
- Why the U.S. Needs High-Speed Rail (GreenBiz)
- Car Free Castro Street in Limbo (Hoodline)
- No New Housing in Bernal (SFChron)
- S.B. 10 Passes Assembly (DailyPost)
- Residents Sue UC Berkeley to Stop Growth (Berkeleyside)
- Illegal Dumping on Oakland Streets (SFChron)
- Electric Robocabs Could Increase Emissions (HarvardLawToday)
- Lack of Kids in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Back to Isolation? (SFGate)
- Literally Asleep at the Wheel (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Myopic Housing Policies Burning Bay Area (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?