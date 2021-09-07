Today’s Headlines

  • SMART Wants All Employees to Get Jabbed (MarinIJ)
  • SamTrans/Caltrain to Soon Require Employee Jabs (DailyJournal)
  • SMART to Restore Full Service (MarinIJ)
  • More on Restoration of VTA Light Rail Service (SFGate)
  • BART names Arup/WSP to Plan Link 21 (MassTransit)
  • More on Federal Funds for Muni (NBCBayArea)
  • Chinatown, a Movie, and a Muni Line (KQED)
  • More on Great Walkway/Highway (ABC7)
  • Lower Speed Limits Needed (SFChron)
  • Pandemic’s Changing ‘Commutes’ (SFChron)
  • AVs Must be EVs (GovTech)
  • Commentary: Work From Home Will Cause More Problems (Bloomberg)

