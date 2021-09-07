Today’s Headlines
- SMART Wants All Employees to Get Jabbed (MarinIJ)
- SamTrans/Caltrain to Soon Require Employee Jabs (DailyJournal)
- SMART to Restore Full Service (MarinIJ)
- More on Restoration of VTA Light Rail Service (SFGate)
- BART names Arup/WSP to Plan Link 21 (MassTransit)
- More on Federal Funds for Muni (NBCBayArea)
- Chinatown, a Movie, and a Muni Line (KQED)
- More on Great Walkway/Highway (ABC7)
- Lower Speed Limits Needed (SFChron)
- Pandemic’s Changing ‘Commutes’ (SFChron)
- AVs Must be EVs (GovTech)
- Commentary: Work From Home Will Cause More Problems (Bloomberg)
