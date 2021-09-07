Today’s Headlines

SMART Wants All Employees to Get Jabbed (MarinIJ)

SamTrans/Caltrain to Soon Require Employee Jabs (DailyJournal)

SMART to Restore Full Service (MarinIJ)

More on Restoration of VTA Light Rail Service (SFGate)

BART names Arup/WSP to Plan Link 21 (MassTransit)

More on Federal Funds for Muni (NBCBayArea)

Chinatown, a Movie, and a Muni Line (KQED)

More on Great Walkway/Highway (ABC7)

Lower Speed Limits Needed (SFChron)

Pandemic’s Changing ‘Commutes’ (SFChron)

AVs Must be EVs (GovTech)

Commentary: Work From Home Will Cause More Problems (Bloomberg)

