Video: Why is Muni the Only Rail Operator in America That Bans Bikes?

To mark the start of our summer fund drive, Streetsblog San Francisco is dropping its newest short video! Won’t you make a donation?

Around the world, transit operators work hard to encourage people to combine bike and train journeys to solve the so-called “last mile” problem. This increases ridership and just generally makes a system more usable for people who may live a ways from the train and/or are heading somewhere a couple of miles from the nearest station.

But not Muni rail in San Francisco. As part of Streetsblog San Francisco’s expansion plans, we’re proud to introduce our latest short-video effort, which asks the question: why is Muni the only rail operator that still bans bikes on board?

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