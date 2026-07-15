Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

SFMTA

Video: Why is Muni the Only Rail Operator in America That Bans Bikes?

There's no other rail system in the country with a blanket ban on taking bikes on board. It's time for Muni to get with the program
1:05 PM PDT on July 15, 2026
Video: Why is Muni the Only Rail Operator in America That Bans Bikes?
A scofflaw cyclists on a Muni train. The bike fits just fine and the train did not spontaneously explode as a result. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

To mark the start of our summer fund drive, Streetsblog San Francisco is dropping its newest short video! Won’t you make a donation?

Around the world, transit operators work hard to encourage people to combine bike and train journeys to solve the so-called “last mile” problem. This increases ridership and just generally makes a system more usable for people who may live a ways from the train and/or are heading somewhere a couple of miles from the nearest station.

But not Muni rail in San Francisco. As part of Streetsblog San Francisco’s expansion plans, we’re proud to introduce our latest short-video effort, which asks the question: why is Muni the only rail operator that still bans bikes on board?

If you like our content, consider a donation so we can continue our work. No amount is too small or too large. Thanks for your support.

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

SFMTA

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 15

July 15, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Transportation Funding

Democrats Push For High-Speed Rail Investment Amid GOP Highway Feeding Frenzy

July 14, 2026
Transit

Advocates Organize to Stop Roll Back of Ocean Avenue Transit Lanes

July 14, 2026
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 14

July 14, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Carnage

Pedestrian Fatalities Drop Again, But More Needs To Be Done, Says Governors’ Group

July 13, 2026
See all posts