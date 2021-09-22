Today’s Headlines

  • Is BART Prepared for Climate Change? (SFGate)
  • Supes Approve Replacing Muni Trains (SFChron)
  • More on Input into Muni Restoration (SFExaminer)
  • Is Car-Free J.F.K. Almost Official? (SFChron)
  • More on Car-Free J.F.K. (SFChron)
  • Is the U.S. Becoming More Bike Friendly? (NatGeo)
  • San Jose to Fix Intersection Where Seven Died in One Year (EastBayTimes)
  • Dreamforce Returns, but Numbers are Low (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Pledges to House 1,500 Homeless People (SFChron)
  • S.F. is the Happiest City? (USAToday)
  • Letters: Many Drivers are Psychopaths (EastBayTimes)

