This Week: Sea-level Rise, Book Club, Friday Morning Ride
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Sea-Level Rise Adaptation. Join SPUR to hear a report on nontraditional approaches to combating sea-level rise, such as strategic flooding plans, which can divert floods to overflow zones that absorb increased water and avoid damage to communities. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. For October, the club is reading Gears for Queers by Abigail Melton and Lilith Cooper. Thursday, Oct. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women and Non-Binary Bike SF Friday Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Oct. 8, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street (it’s the building at the entrance of Golden Gate Park).
- Saturday East Oakland Bike Ride and Creek Cleanup. Hosted by the East Oakland Collective for California Clean Air Day, this three-part event consists of a bike ride starting from Liberation Park, a clean up at the intersecting creek, and a resource fair with free food, music, and raffles. Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline, 1 Swan Way, Oakland. RSVP/register.
- Saturday Evans Ave Quick Build. The SFMTA aims to create a safer, more livable Evans Avenue between Cesar Chavez and 3rd streets. Come hear about the plans and give feedback. Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-3:30 p.m., near the corner of Evans Avenue and Phelps Street.
- Sunday Golden Gate Park Access & Safety Program: Walk/Roll & Talk Tour. The park has been getting a lot of improvements for visitor access and safety, and there are even more planned improvements in the pipeline. Come out and learn more on this easy-paced walk/roll & talk with Rec-Park and SFMTA staff. Sunday, Oct. 10, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Skatin’ Place, JFK Drive at 6th Ave.
