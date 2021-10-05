Today’s Headlines
- Scooters and Bike Share are Booming (SFExaminer)
- Preserving San Jose’s Train Station (MercNews)
- Jury: SFMTA Didn’t Cheat Taxi Medallion Credit Maker (SFChron)
- Response to California Oil Spill Slow (SFChron)
- Vehicle Battery Supply Shortage Persists (Reuters)
- It Took a Deadly Pandemic to Reduce Roadway Deaths (CBSLocal)
- Another Vital Safety Law Continually Ignored by Drivers (EastBayTimes)
- Balancing Social Work and Police on S.F. Streets (SFChron)
- Chance of Rain in Bay Area (SFChron)
- Commentary: San Francisco Needs Public Housing (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: More on Golden Gate Bridge Path Dangers (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?