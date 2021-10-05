Today’s Headlines

Scooters and Bike Share are Booming (SFExaminer)

Preserving San Jose’s Train Station (MercNews)

Jury: SFMTA Didn’t Cheat Taxi Medallion Credit Maker (SFChron)

Response to California Oil Spill Slow (SFChron)

Vehicle Battery Supply Shortage Persists (Reuters)

It Took a Deadly Pandemic to Reduce Roadway Deaths (CBSLocal)

Another Vital Safety Law Continually Ignored by Drivers (EastBayTimes)

Balancing Social Work and Police on S.F. Streets (SFChron)

Chance of Rain in Bay Area (SFChron)

Commentary: San Francisco Needs Public Housing (SFExaminer)

Commentary: More on Golden Gate Bridge Path Dangers (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?