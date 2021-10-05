Today’s Headlines

  • Scooters and Bike Share are Booming (SFExaminer)
  • Preserving San Jose’s Train Station (MercNews)
  • Jury: SFMTA Didn’t Cheat Taxi Medallion Credit Maker (SFChron)
  • Response to California Oil Spill Slow (SFChron)
  • Vehicle Battery Supply Shortage Persists (Reuters)
  • It Took a Deadly Pandemic to Reduce Roadway Deaths (CBSLocal)
  • Another Vital Safety Law Continually Ignored by Drivers (EastBayTimes)
  • Balancing Social Work and Police on S.F. Streets (SFChron)
  • Chance of Rain in Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Commentary: San Francisco Needs Public Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: More on Golden Gate Bridge Path Dangers (MarinIJ)

